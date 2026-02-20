Following the international unveiling of the Note 60 series, Infinix has confirmed that it is bringing the smartphones to our shores very soon. The local launch of the new handsets will be happening a week from now, on 27 February 2026.

The company’s announcement largely focuses on the Note 60 Pro, highlighting it as the leading model in the lineup. Said announcement also includes a few items on the phone’s spec sheet, which more or less confirms that it won’t be changing much for the local market, if at all.

To recap, the Note 60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Internally, the handset packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Additionally, it gets a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

On the imaging end, it gets a 50MP main shooter with OIS. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens. Next to the lenses is the Active Matrix Display, which is a hidden interactive LED interface for notifications and functions like animated pixel pets and minigames.

The vanilla version largely shares the same specifications, but misses out on a few perks. The main differentiator is its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC. Moreover, the 6,500mAh battery only comes with 45W wired charging. For photography, it sports a single 50MP camera on the rear. The Active Matrix Display is also absent.

The Ultra Model Is Also Coming Soon

While Infinix makes no mention of the Note 60 Ultra in its announcement, it has shared a teaser for the top-of-the-line variant on its social media accounts. This teaser does not confirm a launch date for the device, only stating that it is “coming soon”. For now, it’s uncertain whether it will debut alongside the regular and Pro models.

In any case, the brand has not shared much about this particular device, beyond the fact that it was designed by Pininfarina. That said, a recent leak has offered a glimpse of what the phone may look like. Apparently, this model will feature a dot matrix display on the back panel. This is likely the same Active Matrix Display as its Pro counterpart.

Other than that, the leak claims that the handset will come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If the leak proves accurate, then it would make the Pro model the only one in the series to feature a Snapdragon SoC.

As for the battery, rumours point to a 7,000mAh capacity with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, plus 10W reverse charging support. For photography, the Note 60 Ultra will allegedly feature a 200MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, there is a third 50MP shooter. For selfies, it will apparently get a 32MP snapper.

Of course, it goes without saying that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. We will have to wait and see if these details turn out to be true. And if Infinix does plan to announce the Ultra model alongside its siblings, it may not even be a long wait.

(Source: Infinix press release, 91mobiles)