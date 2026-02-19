The wait is officially over. Digital Extremes has released Warframe on Android globally, following a regional launch on its home turf. Both new and returning Tenno can now experience the game on mobile devices by downloading it from the Google Play Store.

Just as previously promised, players logging into the game by 4 March 2026 can get the Cumulus Collection for free. This pack features cosmetic items like the Cirrus Armor Bundle, Cumulus Syandana, Stratus Pistol Skin, and the Spektaka Color Palette. Aside from that, a 3-Day Resource Booster is also included.

It is worth noting that to be eligible for the free reward, new players must first complete The Awakening Quest. Meanwhile, returning players can claim the bundle after setting up Cross Platform Save. To do so, they can head over to the official website and log in with their existing account. The Cross Platform Save page will list the available platforms for linking, including Google Play.

After entering the credentials, the player will be prompted to choose a Primary Account. Selecting a Primary Account will override the progress for all the linked accounts, including inventory items. Therefore, users should be sure of which account to keep as the main one before committing to the choice. Either way, eligible players will receive a message in their in-game inbox with the attached rewards.

As for the device requirements, the official announcement notes that the game is compatible with devices running 64-bit Android on an ARM64 processor. Other than that, the device must run Android 12 or later and have at least 4GB of RAM. The FAQ post on the Warframe forum also notes that the total app size is around 14GB.

(Source: Warframe [1], [2])