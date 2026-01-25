Following the completion of the Closed Beta phase, the Android version of Warframe is just about ready to launch. Digital Extremes has confirmed that it will be releasing the game pretty soon.

As per an announcement posted on the official website, the game will roll out in two stages starting next month. Naturally, those living in Canada get first dibs and will be able to play on Android starting 11 February 2026. As for the local Tenno, we will have to wait until the following week as the global rollout will take place on 18 February 2026.

Of course, just like the iOS version, the Android build will include Cross Platform Play and Cross Platform Save. So, you won’t be losing any of your progress. Beyond that, the Android version will receive updates at the same time as the other platforms.

In conjunction with the launch, the developer is offering free rewards for players. Those logging into the game by 4 March 2026 can earn the Cumulus Collection, which includes cosmetic items the Cirrus Armor Bundle, Cumulus Syandana, Stratus Pistol Skin, and the Spektaka Color Palette. Other than that, the pack comes with a 3-Day Resource Booster.

In addition to this, Digital Extremes is also debuting the Fulmin Battlekit. Designed for new players who have some cash to spare, it includes a Fulmin, the Split Chamber Mod, as well as some 3-Day Boosters. Naturally, there is the Opula Ephemera thrown in for your fashionframe needs. For now, the developer has not shared pricing details for the pack. That said, you’re probably better off skipping out on it since both the weapon and Mod are easily acquired for free.

In any case, those interested in playing the game can pre-register ahead of time via the Google Play Store. As outlined in the announcement, players must have devices running 64-bit Android on an ARM64 processor. Other requirements include a minimum of 4GB of RAM and at least Android version 12.

(Source: Warframe [1], [2])