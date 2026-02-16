A townhall session held on 12 February has surfaced fresh developments in the ongoing dispute surrounding the AI data centre project in Johor, with residents reiterating concerns over dust pollution and late-night construction activities. The session, led by Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad, brought together local authorities, the developer, and project stakeholders to address issues raised by nearby communities.

To recap, protests emerged from residents living near the Nusajaya 2 Industrial Park in Gelang Patah in early February this year, marking what was described as Malaysia’s first public pushback against an AI data centre project. Residents from surrounding neighbourhoods cited environmental and quality-of-life concerns, particularly involving construction-related pollution and its impact on daily living.

Following the protests, ZDATA Technologies issued a response stating that it complies with regulatory requirements and is working with relevant parties to minimise disruption. The company also clarified that parts of the project were already in advanced stages, with less intensive construction work taking place in certain phases.

Townhall Session Brings Stakeholders Together

The townhall session mentioned earlier gathered representatives from local authorities. Included are the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) and the Department of Environment (DOE), alongside developer Tropicana Firstwide and ZDATA Technologies. Around 50 residents also attended, including local community leaders and members of a residents’ action committee formed in response to the project. Discussions primarily focused on ongoing dust pollution from earthworks and reports of construction activities continuing beyond permitted hours.

Developer To Increase Dust Mitigation Measures

Tropicana Firstwide confirmed that it is currently carrying out earthworks, while Phase Two of the data centre is nearing completion and involves less dust-intensive processes. To address pollution concerns, the developer said it has implemented measures such as water spraying using bowsers and installing netting on hillside slopes.

However, Datuk Pandak Ahmad noted that existing hoarding and netting remain insufficient, particularly in areas facing residential zones. In response, the developer agreed to enhance these measures, including deploying an additional 10,000 square metres of green netting and implementing hydro-seeding to stabilise exposed soil and reduce dust spread.

Authorities To Monitor Construction Hours

Residents also raised complaints about contractors continuing work until as late as 10pm, exceeding permitted construction hours and causing disturbances. The assemblyman has requested MBIP to monitor the situation more closely and take enforcement action where necessary.

Residents Push For Compensation, More Support

Beyond environmental concerns, residents called for stronger corporate responsibility measures from the developer. These include covering laundry and medical costs linked to air pollution, as well as offsetting higher electricity and water bills caused by frequent cleaning.

While Tropicana Firstwide has provided a free car wash facility, residents said it is insufficient. The developer has acknowledged these requests and will review them, with decisions expected to be announced at a future townhall.

More Engagement Sessions Planned

Datuk Pandak Ahmad added that more frequent townhall sessions will be held moving forward, in line with state-level directives, to ensure continued engagement and to work towards resolving ongoing concerns raised by the community.

Outcomes of this townhall could serve as an early reference point for how similar disputes are handled moving forward, particularly as data centre developments increasingly take place near residential areas. With the sector continuing to grow in Malaysia, driven by investments from major players such as Google, Amazon, ByteDance and others, the balance between infrastructure expansion and community impact is likely to remain a key consideration for both developers and regulators.

(Source: Gelang Patah Townhall press statement)