As Johor Bahru continues its push to become Malaysia’s AI and data centre capital, the state is attracting a steady stream of investments from both local and international companies. Among the latest is AirTrunk, which has announced plans to develop two new data centres in the region.

The company plans to name the facilities JHB3 and JHB4 and says it will invest RM12 billion into their development. Naturally, this will not only expand Johor’s data centre capacity but also strengthen AirTrunk’s footprint in the region. The company adds that the move reinforces its commitment to Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing digital economy.

In its official press release, AirTrunk revealed that JHB3 and JHB4 will be located in Iskandar Puteri, right next to its existing JHB1 and JHB2 facilities. The company says the new data centres will have a combined capacity of more than 280MW of IT load.

Across all four campuses, AirTrunk says its total capacity will exceed 700MW of IT load. This will also bring the company’s total committed investment in Malaysia to approximately RM27 billion.

The document further states that these campuses will be purpose-built to support high-density cloud and AI workloads, featuring a “flexible, scalable, and resilient” design. According to AirTrunk, the facilities will prioritise energy efficiency, operating at significantly lower power usage levels than conventional data centres. It also notes that the sites will incorporate an advanced cooling system that uses 100% recycled water, aimed at reducing the impact on local resources.

AirTrunk says it’s committed to supporting the local economy and has already awarded RM423 million to local suppliers. The company projects that figure will go up to RM5 billion when all four campuses are completed.

“JHB3 and JHB4 represent the next phase of our expansion in Malaysia, building on the strong momentum of our existing Johor platform,” said Robin Khuda, Founder & CEO of AirTrunk. “Malaysia has set a clear ambition to lead in AI, and we’re investing in that vision for the long term, both within Johor and across the country in time. […] As we scale, the way we grow will matter as much as the trajectory. With that investment comes a responsibility to support communities, manage resources wisely, and embed that in how we plan, build and operate every day.”

Additionally, AirTrunk says the development of JHB3 and JHB4 will create more than 3,000 jobs during the construction phase, while also providing ongoing employment opportunities for local talent once operational. The company adds that it will work with local suppliers and contractors to support the regional industry.

It also notes its commitment to supporting local communities through targeted education, digital inclusion, and social impact initiatives aimed at building careers. The first of its partnerships includes a multi-year STEM scholarship and industry engagement with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). Next, the company will also work with Gravity Water and Water Watch Penang on rainwater harvesting solutions to provide potable water in schools across Johor Bahru. Lastly, it says it will collaborate with MERCY Malaysia to support flood resilience initiatives in the region, alongside broader national disaster response efforts.

Post JHB3 and JHB4, AirTrunk will scale to more than 3.3GW of operating and planned capacity across 22 campuses in six regions. These include Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and India.

(Source: AirTrunk press release)