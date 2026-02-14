Huawei is set to host a global launch event in Madrid pretty soon. Ahead of this event, which will take place on 26 February 2026, the company has started teasing the products that may make their international debut. Among them is the Mate80 Pro.

In an X post, the brand showed off the smartphone’s design, highlighting its “unmistakable” appearance. The teaser features two colour options for the device, namely a gold hue and a shade of cyan. While the post itself does not include any other information on the premium handset, Huawei has already launched the Mate80 lineup on its home turf.

Phone specifications

Based on the model released in China, we can probably expect the phone to feature a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 8,000 nits. This panel offers 1280 x 2832 pixel resolution, full P3 colour coverage, and 1440Hz PWM dimming.

For internals, the Mate80 Pro packs a Kirin 9030 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Keeping the lights on is a 5,750mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

On the imaging end, the phone sports a triple setup on the rear. The primary shooter is a 50MP unit with a variable f/1.4–f/4.0 aperture on a 1/1.28-inch RYYB sensor. As for the remaining two lenses, one is a 48MP telephoto camera with a f/2.1 aperture and 4x zoom, while the other is a 40MP ultrawide sensor. The front sports a 13MP selfie snapper.

Other products to launch

Aside from the Mate80 Pro, Huawei is planning to release the FreeBuds Pro 5. Like the phone, the TWS earbuds first debuted in the brand’s home market. The audio accessory features dual drivers, a custom Kirin A3 chip, ANC, plus lossless audio support.

At the same time, the company is expected to launch a new smartwatch. This is thought to be a new Watch GT Runner, given the event’s “Now is your run” tagline.

Of course, it is uncertain whether all of these devices will be heading our way. And even then, they may not arrive on the same date. Huawei typically hosts a separate event to announce its products for the local market, so we will have to wait and see if that’s the case here too.

(Source: Huawei [1], [2], [3])