AirAsia Rewards officially partnered up with the Malaysian wealth management platform, Versa. The partnership expands the carrier’s rewards partners portfolio, allowing customers to earn and redeem points and vouchers between the two brands.

“At AirAsia rewards, we are focused on expanding the utility of AirAsia points and ensuring members get more rewards from their everyday transactions. Integrating wealth management through this partnership with Versa is a strategic move to deepen customer engagement and diversify the ways our members can earn and utilise their points,” Subashini Silvadas, Chief Operations Officer of Capital A, said.

“At Versa, we believe saving and investing grow little by little, shaped by the choices we make every day. Building good financial habits should be simple, rewarding, and even enjoyable. Through our partnership, we want to show that financial wellness and joyful living can truly go hand in hand,” Keith MacFarlaine, Chief Marketing Officer of Versa, said.

To start earning AirAsia points with Versa, the company has provided a simple step-by-step list:

Tap on Points balance on the MOVE app and click redeem now on the “Free RM15 Welcome Reward + 400 AirAsia points” banner to redeem by using 400 points. Go to “My Vouchers”, tap “Use Now” to reveal your unique link, then tap the link to download the Versa mobile app and sign up as a new user using the same email as your AirAsia MOVE account. Cash in a minimum of RM100 into any Versa product. Get rewarded, receive RM15 in your Versa account, while 400 AirAsia points are returned to your points balance – the rewarding start to a smarter financial journey.

You can download the MOVE app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

(Source: AirAsia)