Malaysia is expected to receive the first shipment of trains for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project by the end of December this year. The trains will comprise two Electric Multiple Units (EMU) for passengers, along with two electric locomotives (E-loco) for freights, and are expected to arrive at Kuantan Port.

“The first set of EMU and E-Loco trains has been approved for shipment according to schedule after undergoing comprehensive testing and a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) report, which was recently received and verified by Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) as the ECRL asset owner,” an MRL-China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCCECRL) joint statement said, adding that the shipment is ready to leave Dalian Port, with logistics expected to take about a month.

In addition to the two trains, the Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) is also expecting nine more EMUs, which are scheduled for delivery in 2026, while another 10 E-locos will be staggered out over the same year. The rail project will connect Kota Bahru to Port Klang, covering a length of 665km, and is expected to help cut down travel time from seven hours on the road to just four via train.

Phase 1 of the rail project is expected to be completed by December 2026, and will connect Kota Bahru to Gombak Integrated Terminal. Phase 2, which will connect Gombak to Port Klang, is expected to be completed by December 2027, and become fully operational by January the following year.

(Source: Paultan.org, Bernama)