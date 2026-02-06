Maxis has officially opened up a new concept store at 1 Utama today. And by concept, it’s basically a revamp of the telco’s current aesthetics for its other outlets.

“Our new concept integrates retail seamlessly into everyday connected living. We want customers to experience how technology fits into their lives, while our integration of digital elements ensures a smooth and convenient visit. This creates a space that is relevant, engaging, and purposeful, reinforcing our focus on fostering meaningful connections,” Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Consumer Business Officer of Maxis, said.

1 of 5 - +

It’s not a big leap or groundbreaking change, but the changes are very obvious. Rather than the corporate, rigid, and “traditional” structure, the interior design is what they are calling an “urban, minimalist” design. Basically, warmer tones, warmer approach; even the lights used in the store reflect the warm tones.

Even the customer service experience has been…elevated, to some degree. You can still make an appointment via the app and choose to this new store as your go-to, but Maxis is changing the walk-in service by simply having a customer scan a QR code that’s located right at the entrance. For that matter, there’s also a self-service kiosk inside, if you’re feeling a little anti-social.

1 of 3 - +

Elaborating on the home concept further, the telco has also set up corners where visitors can a visual of how the brand’s home fibre internet products would look like; where the router is place, and if it stands out or blends in with the furniture. All that home decoration and interior designing jazz. Of course, it goes without saying that the company still offers its mobile plans and smartphones, as all telcos do.

To emphasise on the lifestyle aspect, the Maxis concept store also has some non-tech products and services on-site. Need a facial? Yup, there’s a small corner for that. Looking to get into Pickleball? They’ve got paddles to sell.

The new Maxis Concept Store is located on the second floor of the old wing of 1 Utama. Lot S136, to be precise.