Rumours have it that AMD’s next-gen Halo Series APUs, also known as “Medusa Halo”, could support the yet unreleased and unannounced LPDDR6 memory standard for mobile devices. The claim stems from a post made by a prominent leakster, Olrak29, on X.

Olrak29’s original post about the Ryzen Max 500 Series (naming convention not official) is actually pretty barebones, stating that SM8975 would support LPDDR5X and LPDDR6. When asked about Medusa Halo, though, they seem confident enough about the fact.

SM8975 has LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 support — Gray (@Olrak29_) February 5, 2026

To be clear, Olrak29’s statement isn’t a foregone conclusion that Medusa Halo will only support LPDDR6. Instead, this is likely just AMD keeping its options open for APU lineup, whenever it launches.

LPDDR6, as its name alludes, is expected to increase the speeds and transfer rate on memory modules. Compared to LPDDR5X, the future memory standard could facilitate transfer speeds of up to 14,400MT/s, or 460.8GB/s in theoretical bandwidth. Stating the obvious, that’s way faster than the current average of LPDDR5X, which is around 6,000MT/s.

For the uninitiated, APUs such as AMD’s Ryzen AI MAX series, such as the MAX+ 395, or even the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, work a little differently from a system with a dedicated GPU. As a general rule of thumb, the more memory there the faster it is, the more efficient and better performing the iGPU in these APUs become.

At this point, we’re still waiting for AMD to release Gorgon Halo, the APU lineup that is rumoured to launch after the current Strix Halo series. To be clear, AMD has not officially announced or confirmed Medusa Halo, and for that matter, we’re still waiting for Gorgon Halo. That too, we reckon, isn’t going to be anytime soon, given that AMD announced two Strix Halo APUs at CES 2026, the MAX+ 392 and 388.

(Source: Videocardz, X)