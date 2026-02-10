Samsung announces the latest addition to its commercial display portfolio, called the Glasses-free 3D Spatial Signage. Making its debut during the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona, the display uses the company’s patented 3D Plate technology to create a sense of spatial depth positioned behind the LCD. This creates a three-dimensional sense of depth without the need for 3D glasses.

For measurements, the Spatial Signage is an 85-inch display that has a 4K UHD (2,160 x 3,840) resolution in a 9:16 portrait format. Per the press release, this proportion enables brands and venues to “present 360-degree rotating visuals that show front, back, and side views of a product or scene”.

In addition to this, the display runs Samsung’s Quantum Processor, which allows it to provide 4K UHD upscaling, 16-bit colour mapping and dynamic HDR. The tech giant claims that this allows for “sharper detail, smoother tonal transitions, and consistent colour accuracy”, while the anti-glare panel allows the visuals to remain visible under varying lighting conditions.

Despite the technology and the 85-inch size, Samsung boasts that the Spatial Signage has an UltraThin Design with a 52mm profile and has a 49kg build. Samsung says it supports the Slim Fit Wall Mount, allowing installers to mount the display like conventional signage in design-sensitive spaces. However, if 85 inches may seem excessive, Samsung is planning to release a 55-inch and a 32-inch version in the future.

Samsung designed the Glasses-Free 3D Digital Signage to work with AI Studio, a new AI-powered content app within Samsung VXT that the company also showcased at ISE 2026. For those unfamiliar with Samsung VXT, it is a cloud-native, all-in-one digital signage content management system (CMS) and remote management solution developed by the tech giant. It enables businesses to create, schedule, and deploy content across multiple displays.

According to the press release, the AI Studio can turn static images into “signage-ready” videos with any external inputs, setups, and tools. Samsung says the app automatically optimises content for Spatial Signage, applying “refined shadow detailing, adjusted margins and background treatments”.

“For commercial environments, bringing displays and content solutions together is becoming increasingly important,” said SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Glasses-free 3D Spatial Signage, combined with new AI-powered capabilities in Samsung VXT, allows us to deliver a more integrated approach to immersive commercial displays, helping businesses create engaging experiences across a wide range of commercial environments.”

Notably, the Spatial Signage isn’t the only display that Samsung showcased during ISE 2026. During the international event, the tech giant showcased two more massive displays: the 130-inch Micro RGB Signage (QPHX model) and the 108-inch The Wall All-in-One (MMF-A model).

Samsung first unveiled the Micro RGB Signage at CES 2026 and designed it as an ultra-slim TV for the ultra-premium home entertainment market. It combines micro-scale RGB LEDs with the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for a “vivid colour expression” and “exceptional picture quality”. You can read more about the technology here.

On the other hand, the 108-inch The Wall All-in-One is a 2K LED display and is the sequel to the previously released 146-inch model. Much like its bigger cousin, Samsung says that the 108-inch The Wall All-in-One needs less setup time and labour compared to traditional LED walls. However, unlike its larger counterparts, the 108-inch model uses a compact, split-panel design that simplifies installation. This approach enables faster installation of large-format LED displays, a process the company compares to mounting two LCD panels.

(Source: Samsung press release)