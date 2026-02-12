Samsung Malaysia is offering customers even further discounts on its desktop monitors, in conjunction with the ongoing Winter Olympics that are taking place in Italy. In light of the season, it’s also calling it the Monitor Winter Olympic Promotion, and it will be running starting today and till 28 February 2026.

Some of the monitors in question that are part of the promotion are:

32″ Smart Monitor M7 M70F 4K

27″ Odyssey G5 G50F QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor

27″ Odyssey G5 G53F QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor

57″ Odyssey Neo G9 G95NC UHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Pricing for monitors is dependent on the monitor model, and following list notes their normal RRP, the ongoing promotional price, and the special Winter Olympics pricing for the period.

Segment Model RRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) Special Price (RM) Voucher Monitor LS34DG850SEXXS 6,399 5,999 4,599 Y Monitor LS57CG952NEXXS 12,999 9,999 8,999 Y Monitor LS27FM501EEXXS 1,238 1,188 988 Y Monitor LS32FM500EEXXS 1,388 1,288 1,088 Y Monitor LS32FM501EEXXS 1,438 1,388 1,188 Y Monitor LS32FM700UEXXS 1,888 1,688 1,488 Y Monitor LS32FM701UEXXS 1,988 1,788 1,588 Y Monitor LS32FM803UEXXS 3,488 3,088 2,799 Y Monitor LS32FM902SEXXS 6,688 6,288 4,988 Y Monitor LS43FM702UEXXS 2,488 2,288 1,688 Y Monitor LS27FG502EEXXS 1,399 899 799 Y Monitor LS27FG530EEXXS 1,399 899 749 Y Monitor LS32FG502EEXXS 1,599 1,399 1,099 Y Monitor LS49DG950SEXXS 7,999 7,999 6,999 Y

In addition, Samsung is offering campaign vouchers that can be used during the promotional period. Simply put, you get a bigger discount the more you spend, but do note that this is on a first come, first serve basis, meaning that the promotional period is also only valid while stocks last. In total, the company is offering three “minimum spend” rewards:

RM100 off with a minimum spend of RM1,000

RM200 off with a minimum spend of RM1,500

RM450 off with a minimum spend of RM3,000

For more information, you can head on over to Samsung’s official product page.