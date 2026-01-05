It seems Samsung has decided that the 115-inch Micro RGB TV it launched last year was not quite big enough. So this time, the company has unveiled an even bigger 130-inch model. The TV, which carries the name R95H, is the largest of its kind thus far. Like the 115-inch version, this iteration comes with AI features for enhancing picture quality, among other things.

In terms of aesthetics, the new model builds on Samsung’s 2013 Timeless Gallery design. It features what the brand calls the “Timeless Frame”. Drawing inspiration from an architectural window, the huge display appears to float within the borders.

Aesthetics aside, the heart of this model is the Micro RGB technology, which uses microscopic red, blue, and green diodes that emit light independently. According to Samsung, this serves to produce colour in its purest form.

This is bolstered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with the Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These features use AI to enhance dull tones and increase contrast to preserve details in both bright and dark scenes. Moreover, Samsung claims that the TV can deliver 100% BT.2020 colour gamut. In addition to this, the new model uses a glare-free coating to minimise reflections.

Aside from supporting HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio, it comes with Vision AI Companion. This allows for features like conversational search, as well as access to AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity. Currently, the TV recognises voice commands in seven languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian and Korean.

For now, Samsung is showcasing the TV at CES 2026. As for whether it will be available for purchase anytime soon, the Korean tech giant has yet to divulge any details.

(Source: Samsung [1], [2])