Selangor has begun the construction of the 300 MW Bestari Large Scale Solar Project in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor. Developed under the government’s fifth Large-Scale Solar (LSS5) program, it will be one of the largest floating solar photovoltaic farms in Malaysia. It will also be among the largest in the Southeast Asia region.

It is expected to be completed in July of 2027, supplying renewable energy to the national grid over a 21-year period. It will also contribute to hitting the national target of 40% renewable energy capacity by 2035.

The project is being handled by Bestari Solar Sdn Bhd (BSSB), a consortium led by Edra power Holdings Sdn Bhd, Worldwide Holdings Bhd and Rotaka Engineering Services (M) Sdn Bhd. It will be developed on about 430 hectares of land owned by state government subsidiaries such as Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Berhad (KHSB), the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS), as well as part of state-owned land.

As the name suggests, over 80% of the project will use floating solar tech, with the water bodies involved being raw water storage ponds. These storage ponds are linked to projects like the Hybrid Off River Augmentation Storage (HORAS), which are only used during dry seasons. The remainder will be developed on land.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari says that the project will use the latest technology so as to not affect water quality. It will also incorporate oxygenation and algae growth control measures.

