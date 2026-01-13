Reports that Astro plans to freeze new sign-ups for its fibre service from next month have been circulating online, including on our own forum. The company has since confirmed this to us after we reached out for clarification.

Now, as announced via its website, Astro has formally revealed that it will temporarily halt new sales and subscriber acquisitions for Astro Fibre starting 1 February 2026. The move follows what the company describes as a “strategic review” of its businesses, with the pause remaining in effect until further notice.

Separately, Lowyat.NET forum user joshhd claims that an internal source indicated Astro Fibre is costing the company “a lot of money” in terms of operations and marketing. The user also suggested that profit margins are relatively thin, particularly amid strong competition from other fibre broadband providers such as Unifi, Maxis, and CelcomDigi.

Regardless, Astro stressed that the decision will not affect existing Astro Fibre users in any way. Customers who sign up before 1 February 2026 are also covered, with Astro confirming that all current plans, billing arrangements, service quality, and customer support will continue as usual.

The company added that full-service assurance will remain in place throughout the pause. This includes ongoing technical support, network maintenance, repairs, equipment replacement, and restoration services, as well as support for existing installation orders.

Astro will continue to provide Astro Fibre customers with access to account-related services. Customers can still upgrade or change their plans while relocation requests where coverage is available, with no action required from users.

The company stressed that it remains committed to delivering fast and reliable connectivity while supporting its current Astro Fibre customer base. Astro added that it will share any future updates on its fibre service through its official channels.

(Source: Astro [official website] / Lowyat.NET forum)

Special thanks to joshhd for the tip!