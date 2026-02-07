The PS5 is just over five years old now, and it’s probably no surprise that it’s done rather well. Despite a rough start – launching into a pandemic that nearly froze global trade – it has sold a total of 92.2 units worldwide, as of the last quarter.

This figure comes following the latest Sony earnings report, which states – on page 12 – that about 8 million PS5 consoles in the last quarter. It is a lower number than the in the same period of last year. Though according to Engadget, sales during that period in the previous year were an outlier, with 9.5 million units of the console sold. This is noted as by far and a way the best period since the console launched in November 2020.

Despite the impressive sounding number, the PS5 still has a ways to go before it catches up to the predecessor. To date, there have been a total of 117.2 million PS4 consoles sold. And with it still being in the market, it’s a number that still has time to climb.

Opportunity In Uncertainty?

Though in a similar vein, the same could potentially be said of the PS5. Thanks to the AI datacentre boom and the resulting memory shortage, there’s a possibility that the next console generation may get delayed. Which means they may miss the 2027 – 2028 window. Though AMD’s CEO Lisa Su dis say the next generation Xbox is still on track for a 2027 release.

That being said, Sony works pretty closely with AMD for its own consoles. So there’s no reason that this doesn’t also apply to the PS6. Of course, a lot can change in the span of a year. The memory shortage – which is expected to remain until 2028 – is certainly not helping.

But going back to the PS5 sales numbers. While its current sales numbers are impressive, it’s not making it to the top five best selling consoles just yet. The PS4 is currently up there, with the much older PS2 still being top dog. Recently though, the first Nintendo Switch has snuck into second place, beating the DS.

(Source: Sony via Engadget)