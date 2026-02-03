The first-generation Nintendo Switch is still on sale after the launch of its successor. This has allowed it continue raking in the sales numbers, which has landed it on the top spot of the company’s best selling hardware. In recent times, it has surpassed the DS as the brand’s best selling gaming console.

These figures come from the company’s own earnings report. As for 31 December 2025, the Nintendo Switch has achieved a lifetime sales figure of 155.37 million. Contributing to this was 1.36 million units being sold in that quarter, partially thanks to the holiday sales. For context, the DS sold a total of 154.02 million before it was gone from shelves forever.

Also in the report is the company’s forecast on the number of Nintendo Switch devices it intends to sell by the end of its 2026 financial year, which ends on 31 March. The company expects to sell a total of 4 million units of the handheld console hybrid by then. And with the three current quarters put together totalling about 3.25 million units, that’s another 750,000 to go.

It won’t be beating the PlayStation 2 as the best selling console ever, which sold over 160 million while it was still available. But it probably still has enough years left in the market to get closer, or even overtake the reigning champ.

Of course, since we mentioned the Switch 2, it remains the fastest-selling “dedicated video game platform released by Nintendo to date”. It sold 3.5 million within the first four days. And as of the end of December, it sold over 15 million.

(Source: Nintendo [PDF])