Fujifilm announced the instax mini Evo Cinema last month, and launched it later in the month for the Japanese market. It looks like the item has been brought back to our shores. With that, we do get a tad more in terms of its spec sheet, for those who are looking forward to that.

As the form factor implies, the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema does not only take photos, and allow you to print them. You can also use it to record 15-second short videos. Of course, you won’t be able to print them. Instead, you’d print out a still from the video, with a QR code, which you can pass to someone else. They can then watch the video by scanning the QR code.

On that note, it also has its own dedicated app that you can use to stitch together a clip that’s up to 30 seconds. This also allows the addition of effects, including text.

One of the unique features of the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema is the Eras Dial. This basically lets you choose effects to make your shots look like they come from a specific era. They themselves get 10 adjustable levels, via a ring around the lens.

Speaking of lens, Amanz reports that the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema has a 5MP CMOS 1/5-inch sensor, with a f/2.o aperture, and an automatic ISO range of 100 to 1600. The report also mentions a focus range that starts from 10cm. The report also mentions a battery charge time of about two to three hours, with which you can do about 1,000 prints.

The Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema costs RM1,848 in Malaysia, and it comes in a Combo Box. This contains the camera itself, plus a pack of instax mini glossy film. Early birds will also get free gifts worth up to RM188, which includes a 32GB microSD card.

(Source: Amanz.my)