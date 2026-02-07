Fujifilm recently unveiled the instax mini Evo Cinema in Malaysia. Alongside the hybrid instant camera, the brand launched the instax mini Link+ as its newest smartphone printer. Basically, it allows the user to quickly print photos from their smartphone.

Of course, to make use of the printer, the user must download its dedicated app. In this case, it’s the instax mini Link app, which is available for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. While the app works with other smartphone printers in the series, some of its features are limited to the instax mini Link+.

One such feature is the Design Print Mode, which is meant for complex images with intricate details or text-rich layouts. This feature preserves the detail within the pictures for clear and sharp prints. Meanwhile, the Simple Print Mode is the go-to setting for everyday purposes. Users can also add elements like text, frames, and stickers to the prints. Other capabilities include the Multiple Print Mode, Video Print Feature, and Enhanced Print Quality.

The Fujifilm instax mini Link+ is available via authorised retailers and is priced at RM648. As part of the launch, the brand is offering a Soft Bundle promotion for early birds, which includes a pack of mini film.

(Source: Amanz)