Fujifilm has had its instax Evo line do wacky things like getting both digital photography and print capabilities. A third ingredient has been added, and now the latest entry can also do 15-second short videos. This comes in the form of the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema, which is a plenty self explanatory name.

According to the announcement, the camera has managed to extend the gimmick of printing out digital photos to the video format. Well, sort of. The printed “video” comes in the form of a QR code, which is printed alongside a still from said video. You can then “hand over a video” to someone else, and they can always watch it by scanning said code.

Fittingly, the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema looks the part a little, with the many dials on the side. One of these is the “Eras Dial”, which lets you select effects inspired by different eras. Which is another way of saying you can add one of 10 types of filters based on film-making eras. One example the company provided is “1960”, inspired by 8mm film cameras. Each effect also has 10 adjustable levels, adjusted via the ring around the lens.

All that being said, the announcement does not include any items from the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema spec sheet. Instead, the company says that it will be getting its own dedicated app. This will allow users to stitch clips together to form a 30-second one, as well as add other effects like text.

The Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema will be sold in Japan starting 30 January 2026, with a viewfinder and grip attachment included in the package. No price yet though, even for its home market. So it will be some time before international details are revealed.

