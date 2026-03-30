TNG Digital, the company behind the TNG eWallet, has announced something pretty unexpected. As opposed to a new digital service accessible via said e-wallet, the company has instead announced a physical customer service hub. Per the announcement, this is to bring “in-person support closer to communities”.

This is located as Kota Raya, serving as a “dedicated support centre where users of all nationalities, ages, languages and levels of digital literacy can receive personalised guidance on account-related matters and app features”. A digital presence also helps “particularly those from underserved communities”, as well as those who “still seek the reassurance of face-to-face support when handling complex financial matters”.

In short, the Kota Raya Service Hub is there for those who, for various reasons, prefer not to use digital channels. And while having a physical customer service centre in the heart of Kuala Lumpur helps extend the service to as many people as possible, the company will likely need a lot more outlets to truly address the underserved communities.

Beyond providing help for the individual user, the Kota Raya Service Hub also helps employers set up salary accounts through the TNG eWallet. The company notes that this is “particularly beneficial for businesses employing migrant workers who may face challenges accessing traditional banking services”. Both employers and employees can “recieve guidance on onboarding and managing TNG eWallet accounts, enabling smoother payroll processes while improving access to digital financial services”.

For those intending to pay the service hub a visit, they can do so by heading over to Area Y2 & Y4 on the ground floor of Komplex Kota Raya. It is closed on Wednesdays, but operates every other day from 10AM to 6PM. Worth noting that it opens an hour earlier on Sunday.