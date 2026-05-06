Telekom Malaysia (TM) has extended its long-running domestic roaming and network sharing arrangement with Maxis Broadband, securing continued access to 2G and 4G infrastructure until 30 September 2029. The agreement also covers 4G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) services, reinforcing TM’s mobile coverage strategy over the next few years.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, TM confirmed that Maxis Broadband remains the incumbent provider for the services. These include provisioning, integration, activation, testing, optimisation, and billing. The arrangement enables TM to extend its mobile reach nationwide by tapping into the green telco’s network of 2G and 4G sites, complementing its existing infrastructure.

Maxis, in a separate filing, noted that the contract is structured on a usage-based model, with its value determined by agreed rates and parameters. The agreement will remain in effect until the end of September 2029, unless extended further or terminated earlier under standard conditions such as breach, insolvency, or cessation of business.

This latest extension builds on a prior agreement between TM and Maxis signed in December 2023, where both parties similarly agreed to continue their broadband and infrastructure collaboration through to 2029. That earlier deal effectively laid the groundwork for sustained cooperation, particularly in areas involving shared network resources and service delivery.

Separately, Maxis has continued to strengthen its 4G position. In October last year, the company secured additional 4G spectrum from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), further bolstering its network capacity and service quality.

Meanwhile, on the 5G front, Maxis is among the parties involved in the latest capital injection into Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), signalling continued industry backing for the country’s single wholesale network model. It should also be noted that TM was initially part of this consortium lineup but withdrew in 2023, opting not to participate in the subsequent equity structure.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)