Tune Talk is partnering up with Mastercard to introduce a new ID Theft Protection to its subscribers. The new feature is designed to monitor and safeguard the personal information of the telco’s customers.

“Malaysians live, work, and transact in an increasingly digital world, but the pace of cyber threats has accelerated just as quickly,” Gurtaj Singh Padda, Co-founder and CEO of Tune Talk, said. “This collaboration with Mastercard is about delivering practical protection—not just awareness—so our subscribers can enjoy digital convenience with greater confidence and peace of mind.”

“Mastercard is dedicated to strengthening Malaysia’s digital ecosystem through innovative cybersecurity solutions and strategic collaborations. Globally, Mastercard’s cybersecurity and fraud prevention solutions assess over 32 million risk events every day. Over the past three years, these solutions have helped prevent approximately USD$50 billion (~RM203 billion) in potential fraud losses by leveraging advanced AI to enhance threat detection and reduce fraud at scale. By collaborating with Tune Talk, Mastercard is committed to helping Malaysians safeguard their personal data, strengthen trust in digital services, and respond proactively to evolving cyber threats,” Beena Pothen, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei, Mastercard, said.

If you’re a customer, you can subscribe to the Mastercard ID Theft Protection via its online page or through the dedicated app.

(Source: Tune Talk PR)