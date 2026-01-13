Proton today has officially unveiled the much anticipated plug-in hybrid variant of its eMAS 7 model, which the national automaker also touts as Malaysia’s first dual-powered EV. This is looking to be an option worth considering, especially to those who are not fully onboard with fully electric vehicles just yet.

Details of the all-new eMAS 7 PHEV is as previously revealed by the company during the weekend. Nevertheless, here’s a recap in case you’ve missed our initial coverage surrounding its specifications, along with some new information that was revealed during today’s event.

External & Internal

To start things off, the vehicle is available in three variants: Prime, Premium, and Premium Plus – each offering different features and performance. Design-wise, the PHEV model mostly shares the same look as the fully electric eMAS 7. The key differences here being the split headlight design, revised tail light graphics, unique bumpers, and a redesigned rear hatch that integrates the number plate recess. Meanwhile, colour options include Obsidian Black, Lithium White, Mercury Silver, Galena Grey and Aquamarine Blue, with either Alabaster White or Onyx Black interiors.

It should also be noted that the vehicle is slightly larger than its electric counterpart, coming in at 4,740 mm long, 1,940 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall. Additionally, the PHEV model has a 2,755 mm wheelbase, and a boot capacity of 528 litres (expandable up to 2,065 litres with the rear seats folded down).

On the inside, the eMAS 7 PHEV Prime features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch central infotainment display running Flyme Auto OS, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates. Standard features include a six-speaker sound system, leatherette upholstery, a multi-function steering wheel, and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports.

The Premium and Premium Plus versions, on the other hand, add a larger 13.8-inch head-up display, a 16-speaker Flyme sound system, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with memory, ambient lighting with 256 colours, a rear centre armrest, a retractable tonneau cover, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Performance

The eMAS 7 PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 99 hp and 125 Nm, paired with an 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission featuring a 218 hp, 262 Nm traction motor. According to Proton, the Prime and Premium accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 8.0 seconds, while the Premium Plus takes 8.2 seconds, with all variants capped at 170 km/h.

Prime and Premium models use an 18.4 kWh CATL LFP battery, delivering up to 83 km of electric range (WLTP), a combined range of 943 km, and a claimed consumption of 4.3 L/100 km. The Premium Plus upgrades to a 29.8 kWh Aegis Short Blade LFP battery, extending EV range to 146 km and total range to 996 km, with efficiency rated at 4.4 L/100 km.

DC fast charging is rated at 30 kW for Prime and Premium, or 60 kW for Premium Plus, enabling a 30–80% charge in under 20 and 16 minutes respectively. All variants support 6.6 kW AC charging, V2L and V2V.

Safety Features

Safety-wise, the Prime comes with seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS including adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition. Premium and Premium Plus add features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, emergency lane keep assist, and door open warning.

Pricing And Availability

Technically, the eMAS 7 PHEV will only launch sometime in February this year, with deliveries expected not long after. According to Proton, the dual-powered EV is estimated to be priced between RM110,000 to RM130,000. Those interested can now book the eMAS 7 PHEV, with the first 5,000 customers are entitled to book the vehicle for just RM99 and also enjoy a RM500 rebate booking fee rebate.