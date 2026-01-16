DJI has launched the new RS 5 camera gimbal in China and Hong Kong, introducing software and hardware enhancements, tracking accuracy and more. Interestingly, unlike its predecessor, a Pro variant appears to be missing.

According to the company, the RS 5 packs a new generation of stabilisation algorithms, optimised to handle complex moves and sudden shakes. DJI claims these updates reduce footage micro-shakes across varied shooting scenarios, from running shots to low-angle ground moves.

The gimbal retains automatic axis locks that quickly hold the motors in place when you power it off or switch to Sleep Mode, allowing you to pack up or resume shooting faster without rebalancing. It also includes a Z-axis stabilisation indicator on the screen to assist in proper balancing and adjustment steps, a useful visual aid for users aiming for the most stable footage possible.

The RS 5 also gains support for Enhanced Smart Tracking via DJI’s new tracking module. The system can display images on the gimbal screen and track subjects (including people, vehicles or pets) up to 10 m away. Users can also control tracking via gestures or touchscreen input, and the module magnetically mounts for convenience.

DJI also introduced a redesigned electronic handle for easier one-handed operation and low-angle shooting. This complements the main stabiliser by improving ergonomics and expanding creative control options for solo shooters and content creators. Meanwhile, the RS 5’s maximum payload retains its predecessor’s 3 kg capacity.

Battery-wise, the new gimbal offers up to 30 hours of use, improving on its predecessor. Also upgraded are its charging capabilities, enabling a fast charge that reaches full capacity in about one hour, significantly quicker than many past models.

According to DJI Hong Kong’s website, the RS 5 is priced from HKD3,399 (~RM1,767), positioning it between the RS 4 and RS 4 Pro in the lineup. DJI has yet to confirm international availability and launch timing.

DJI RS 5 VS RS 4/ 4 Pro Breakdown

The DJI RS 5 builds on the RS 4 with refinements focused on software and usability rather than major hardware changes.

The newer model introduces a new generation of stabilisation algorithms that improve shake reduction and control consistency. It also adds Enhanced Smart Tracking, enabling subject tracking up to 10 metres with re-identification, a feature not natively available on the RS 4 series.

Payload capacity remains at 3kg, matching the RS 4 but falling short of the RS 4 Pro’s 4.5kg rating.

Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, with faster charging that fully tops up the gimbal in around an hour, offering a slight convenience upgrade over both RS 4 models.

(Source: DJI Hong Kong [1] [2])