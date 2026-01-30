Registered e-hailing vehicle owners can now renew their road tax, formally known as motor vehicle licences (LKM), for shorter periods of between one and five months starting today, 30 January 2026. The Ministry of Transport (MOT) introduced the change to resolve long-standing issues that prevented drivers from renewing their road tax when their e-hailing vehicle permits (eVP) had less than six months of remaining validity.

Previously, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) only allowed six- and 12-month renewal periods. Under the revised framework, the minimum renewal period is now one month, while the maximum remains at 12 months. This allows road tax validity to better align with the remaining validity of permits, inspections, and insurance coverage.

Flexible Renewal Periods and Conditions

MOT said all shorter renewals remain subject to the shortest remaining validity among the eVP, the Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) inspection report, and the insurance coverage. The flexibility only applies as long as the vehicle remains legally registered as an e-hailing vehicle.

For renewals of between one and five months, the cumulative fee charged will not exceed the standard six-month road tax rate. The ministry also confirmed that fee rates for six- and 12-month renewals remain unchanged.

New Prorated Road Tax Rates By Engine Capacity

In line with the flexible renewal periods, new prorated road tax rates based on engine capacity and validity period have also taken effect. These apply all across Malaysia, with different usage codes and regional structures.

For Peninsular Malaysia under usage code “AB”, vehicles with engine capacity of 1,000cc and below were previously charged RM20 for 12 months and RM10 for six months. Under the new structure, introduced rates include RM5 for three months, RM3.40 for two months, and RM2.70 for one month.

For vehicles between 1,404cc and 1,600cc under the same code, existing rates are RM90 for 12 months and RM45 for six months. Newly introduced rates are RM22.50 for three months, RM15 for two months, and RM8.50 for one month.

Under usage code “AD” in Peninsular Malaysia, vehicles with engine capacity of 1,000cc and below retain existing rates of RM20 for 12 months and RM10 for six months. The new shorter-period rates are RM5 for three months, RM3.40 for two months, and RM2.70 for one month.

For vehicles between 1,404cc and 1,600cc under code “AD”, existing rates are RM120 for 12 months and RM60 for six months. The newly introduced rates are RM30 for three months, RM20 for two months, and RM11 for one month.

Lower Rates In Sabah, Sarawak, and Tax-Free Zones

For Sabah and Sarawak, a similar structure applies but with lower overall rates. Under code “AB”, vehicles between 1,404cc and 1,600cc were previously charged RM72 for 12 months and RM36 for six months. The new rates are RM18 for three months, RM12 for two months, and RM7 for one month.

Under code “AD” in Sabah and Sarawak for the same engine capacity range, existing rates are RM60 for 12 months and RM30 for six months. Newly introduced rates are RM15 for three months, RM10 for two months, and RM6 for one month.

For tax-free areas, authorities set lower rates than in Peninsular Malaysia. In Langkawi, vehicles between 1,404cc and 1,600cc under code “AB” pay RM45 for 12 months and RM22.50 for six months, with new rates of RM11.25 for three months, RM7.50 for two months, and RM4.80 for one month.

In Labuan, vehicles in the same category under code “AB” are charged RM36 for 12 months and RM18 for six months. Newly introduced rates are RM9 for three months, RM6 for two months, and RM4 for one month.

(Source: Bernama / MOT [Facebook])