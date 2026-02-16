Maxim has announced a series of safety enhancements to its platform following a recent sexual harassment case in the local e-hailing industry that drew widespread attention. The platform reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct while introducing updates aimed at improving response times and user protection.

For the uninitiated, the case first surfaced in early February, after a woman alleged she was sexually harassed by an e-hailing driver in Johor. The incident gained traction online, prompting an apology from Grab and an internal investigation. Authorities later remanded the driver to assist in investigations, before he claimed trial in court. Subsequently, Transport Minister Anthony Loke later revealed that the driver’s vocational licence was revoked.

Maxim took part in a meeting with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) on 12 February 2026, where e-hailing operators were urged to strengthen safety communication and internal safeguards. The platform says it has since upgraded its automatic complaint prioritisation system, allowing safety-related reports to be flagged and escalated immediately. Urgent cases are now routed to specialised personnel, while all emergency submissions undergo internal verification to ensure accountability and proper resolution.

The company has also introduced in-app safety reminders that appear when users open the app, highlighting key protective features. These include an SOS function that allows users to alert pre-registered emergency contacts and connect directly to Malaysia’s 999 emergency response system. Other existing features include Trip Tracking, which enables users to share live journey details with trusted contacts, and a secured in-app chat system that keeps all communication within the platform for traceability and privacy.

“Safety is not optional. Incidents reported within the industry remind all operators of the responsibility we carry.” said Maxim Malaysia Director Mohd Hazwan Musley. “Maxim maintains zero tolerance towards harassment or misconduct and remains fully committed to cooperating with authorities to ensure a safe, respectful, and accountable ride environment for all users.”

(Source: Maxim press release)