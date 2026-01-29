It’s clear that the AI boom is causing even the most consumer-friendly brands to shift their focus towards the medium (we’re looking at you, ASUS). Case in point, Cooler Master recently unveiled a huge AIO cooler concept in China, and when we say huge, we mean massive.

Cooler Master’s AIO cooler concept defies all traditional norms that we know of a CPU cooler. Instead of a rectangle, the massive radiator is square-shaped, measures 360x360mm, and required four 180mm fans to cool it. For the uninitiated or those who don’t have a passion in DIY PC building, AIO coolers traditionally come in four sizes: 240mm, 280mm, 360mm, and 420mm. Additionally, it has a 2000W TDP.

The most common sizes used are the 240mm and 360mm, and the designs that most PC builders tend to use in their systems. The 280mm and 420mm variants are less common and far and few between systems.

Cooler Master said in its presentation that this 360×360 AIO cooler is designed mainly for workstations, and is designed to fit in its COSMOS desktop chassis. In other words, it’s designed to work with Intel’s Xeon and AMD’s EPYC workstation processors. Whatever the case, it’s clear that this AIO cooler isn’t something you can just buy at a drop of a hat, and even if it were available to the masses, it’s clear you’re going to need to purchase the COSMOS tower chassis that is specially made for it, too.

