The ASUS ROG Phone 9 was released locally on December of 2024. And while there have been variants and special editions in 2025, the ROG Phone 10 was not one of them. Since then though, it looks like the company has confirmed that it will be moving away from smartphones. Instead, as with almost every other tech brand out there, it will be “all in AI”.

Taiwanese news outlet Inside cites ASUS chairman Johnny Shih as saying that the company will stop adding new smartphone models. The brand will continue to support owners of existing models, but that’s about it. That being said, Shih says that the company’s AI endeavours would be more hardware related. So rather than its own LLM, think robots and glasses.

Another Gaming Phone Line Down

As far as business decisions go, it’s far from surprising. The company already limited the release of its more mainstream phone line, the Zenfone, to certain markets. Locally, the last Zenfone to make it to our shores was the Zenfone 8. If nothing else, it indicates that they weren’t selling well enough to be brought in.

Adding to all that is the whole memory shortage in the market, and it makes sense that a company would want to put the limited supply where it would make the most money. Though it is interesting that it’s going down the robotics and AI glasses route. And that latter one may be where the ROG line is going when it’s not doing PC components or peripherals.

(Source: Inside)