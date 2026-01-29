Tesla recently announced that it will stop production of its Model S and Model X EVs in the next quarter. Elon Musk, its CEO, announced the company’s earnings call for fiscal year 2025.

“It’s time to bring the Model S and X program to an end with an honourable discharge, because we’re really moving into a future that’s based on autonomy,” Musk said. In the wake of the discontinuation, Musk told investors that his company’s goal now was to focus on manufacturing robots.

Specifically, Musk said that Tesla’s long-term goal is to be able to manufacture one million Optimus robots, within the production space of the current Model S and Model X. Musk also said that he plans on selling Optimus as early as next year. He’s also said that his robots were already working on his factories’ floor, but there has been no proof, video or otherwise, to back up his claim.

Getting back on point, Tesla makes it clear that it will still sell the Model S and Model X, so long as there are still units. In other words, once all stock of the two EVs are gone, that’s it.

A Brief History

The Model S made its debut in 2012 and was the second EV to be made by the battery-powered automotive company, after the Roadster, and has been a staple on the production line since. It’s a four-door full-sized vehicle and was, at one point, rated the best-selling EV in the world. The vehicle was not without its own scrapbook of controversy, though, and has drawn criticisms from its owners. Inconsistent build quality, exorbitant repair costs – think Apple after your product’s warranty has expired, and how you have to pay just to get it repaired when they crap out on you – and problems with the batteries that power it.

In 2021, Tesla released a final update of the Model S, known as the Palladium Project, which was technically an overhaul, and gave birth to the “Plaid” model. This version of the EV is essentially a souped-up version, featuring a Long Range model that can deliver 500kW (670 HP) and a maximum range of 652km.

The Model X, on the other hand, is a mid-sized sedan that was developed from the same platform of the Model S, and was known for its Falcon Wing-style doors that opens upwards, rather than in the conventional manner. Introduced in 2015, the EV also had its own share of flaws and production issues, and was subjected to multiple recalls due to issues ranging from faulty parking brakes to defective airbags on the driver’s side, that last one being pretty darn dangerous, for obvious reasons.

Looking To The Future

Tesla officially set up shop in Malaysia in July of 2023, and the first EV model it brought into the country was the Model Y. As it stands, both the Model Y and Model 3 currently make up the bulk of the company’s sale right now. The updated Model Y, for that matter, is already available in Malaysia, and retails from a starting SRP of RM195,450.

If it wasn’t clear that Malaysia will never see the Model S and Model X arriving on our shores, this recent announcement certainly blows any doubt of it out of the water.

