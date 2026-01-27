The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has shared an update on the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) plan. In a statement on X, the commission revealed that Phase 1 of the initiative is nearing completion, with 99.1% of the digital infrastructure established.

According to the statement, Phase 1 targeted the development of 1,661 new shared communication towers using the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) and Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing approach. As of 31 December 2025, 1,646 towers have been constructed, with 1,618 already in operation. MCMC went on to add that all tower construction should be completed within the first quarter of 2026.

In addition to this, MCMC noted that premises passed by network coverage have increased to 9.81 million. This surpasses the target of nine million. For reference, the figure stood at 4.96 million prior to the initiative. Other than that, the agency revealed that median mobile download speeds have also exceeded expectations, rising to 143.7Mbps. By the end of last month, internet coverage in populated locations went from 91.8% to 99.71%.

The commission went on to highlight the contributions of mobile network operators (MNO). These include the deployment of new 4G infrastructure, site upgrades, and MOCN sharing. Since last August, each MNO has submitted its network improvement plan, monitored by MCMC and supported by the Industry Guidelines on Network Infrastructure Sharing.

Initially conceived in 2020, the two-phase JENDELA initiative serves to enhance network connectivity in the country. Part of the plan involves targeted improvements in seven focus areas. Specifically, it includes public higher education institutions, tourist areas, stadiums, event venues, military camps, hospitals, and highways. Over the years, the initiative saw the shutdown of the nation’s 3G network.

As it stands, 34,000 WiFi access points have been installed across 126 public higher education institutions, with another 73,768 planned. Furthermore, fibre optic facilities have been provided at 73 camps. Finally, network coverage and capacity has been improved at 18 campuses and 17 event venues. Among the locations are Sepang Circuit, SPICE Arena Penang, Sabah International Convention Centre and Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Finally, MCMC asserted that it will continue to monitor the implementation of JENDELA to ensure continuous improvements. As Phase 1 finally approaches completion, the commission is setting its sights on Phase 2, with a focus on improving connectivity in low-density areas and transport corridors.

(Source: MCMC via X)