The price of fuel is slowly climbing in the country due to various international factors. As a result, Pos Malaysia announced that it will be implementing a fuel surcharge to offset high air transport costs.

According to its official statement, the company implemented the fuel surcharge on 18 March. From that date, domestic shipments are subject to a 15% surcharge. This primarily affects deliveries between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak, as well as shipments between Sabah and Sarawak. The fuel surcharge also covers several domestic services, including Pos Laju Service, Pos Laju Prepaid (Blue), and MyDistribution services.

Meanwhile, the courier service applies a 40% surcharge to international shipments across services such as Redly Express, Redly Priority (EMS), Small Packet, Air Parcel, International Air Bulkmail, and Flexipack International. It’s worth noting that Flexipack International shipments will be charged at drop-off.

Starting 27 March, the service will update its fuel surcharge rates for both domestic and international services every Friday on its official website. The revised rates will then apply the following week.

Though unfortunate, this news should come as no surprise given recent events. As mentioned earlier, the company must keep up with rising fuel costs to avoid losses. Similarly, several Asian airlines, including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, Batik Air Malaysia, Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Airlines, have raised their fares and fuel surcharges to offset the same.

(Source: Pos Malaysia)