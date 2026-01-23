Malaysians will no longer need to show proof of overseas travel to apply for a physical driving licence card, following a new announcement by the Ministry of Transport (MOT). Starting today on 23 January 2026, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will issue physical Malaysia Driving Licence (LMM) cards to applicants without requiring any travel-related documentation.

The change comes amid growing adoption of the Digital Malaysia Driving Licence, or e-LMM, which the government introduced in February 2023 as part of its digitalisation push. The e-LMM allows drivers to renew their licence online and access it digitally without visiting a JPJ office.

Despite the increased adoption, the ministry acknowledged that users still prefer a physical licence card, especially those who plan to travel or drive overseas. Previously, applicants were required to present proof of international travel such as flight tickets to qualify for a plastic LMM card, while others could only obtain a temporary renewal slip that is not recognised abroad.

Members of the public can now apply for a physical LMM card at all JPJ and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) counters nationwide, regardless of travel status. According to MOT, the printing fee is set at RM20 for Malaysians and RM100 for non-citizens. Meanwhile, senior citizens aged 60 and above, holders of Class A1 and A licences, as well as registered persons with disabilities will continue to receive physical licences free of charge.

This revised policy benefits users who prefer not to rely solely on smartphones for important documents. However, the RM20 fee for a physical card may draw criticism, as physical licences were previously included as part of the renewal process prior to digitalisation.

(Source: Malay Mail)