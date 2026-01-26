This Chinese New Year, TC Acoustic is ushering in the Year of the Horse with discounts off several of its products. Basically, the Singapore-based audio distributor is offering up to 25% off on certain products for two of its main product brands, Sonos and Bowers & Wilkins (B&W).

The following are the lists of Sonos and B&W products, their original SRP, and the discount TC Acoustic is offering. The list is pretty self-explanatory

Sonos

PRODUCTS RRP PROMO PRICE SONOS ARC ULTRA RM5,899 RM5,299 SONOS SUB 4 RM4,799 RM4,299 SONOS ACE RM2,149 RM1,599 SONOS ERA 300 (PAIR) RM5,598 RM4,199 SONOS BEAM (GEN 2) RM2,999 RM2,399 SONOS SUB MINI RM2,999 RM2,399 SONOS BEAM + SUB MINI RM5,998 RM4,499 SONOS ERA 100 (PAIR) RM2,598 RM2,349

Of the products listed here, the Sonos Ace is the brand’s only pair of wireless headphones to ever be released. We reviewed these a couple of years back and concluded that these were a very impressive first try for the brand, and the kerfuffle with its app at the time notwithstanding.

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W)

PRODUCTS RRP PROMO PRICE BOWERS & WILKINS PI8 RM2,399 RM2,199 BOWERS & WILKINS PX7 S3 RM2,399 RM2,199 BOWERS & WILKINS ZEPPELIN PRO RM4,299 RM3,999

Surprisingly, TC Acoustic is only offering a discount for B&W PX7 S3 and not the PX8 S2. Understandably, we suppose, given that the latter was only released late September of last year. Nevertheless, RM2,199 for either the PX7 S3 and Pi8 is still a fair deal, given the kind of audio output these products deliver.

Do note that this promotional period starts from 24 January and will continue until 3 February. So, if these offers have piqued your interest, head on down to the TC Acoustic product store at Starhill Gallery.