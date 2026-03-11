Sonos is introducing two new speakers, the Play and Era 100 SL. The Play is the brand’s new portable speaker, complete with all the fixtures and fittings warranted by the brand’s technology.

The Sonos Play sits between the Roam and Move 2, delivering powerful stereo sound, while weighing a respectable 1.3kg, making it as portable as a thin and light laptop. In addition, it has a battery life of up to 24 hours, allowing for continuous play, all day and all night, if that’s how you rock.

Other features of the portable wireless speaker includes Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and support for wireless charging, although you may need to purchase that accessory separately.

The Sonos Play is already up for preorder via TC Acoustic’s official product page. It retails for RM1,899.

The Era 100 SL is basically a simplified variant of the currently existing Era 100. Priced RM100 cheaper at RM1,199, the speaker is almost identical to its non-SL sibling, the one difference being the lack of Voice control. Beyond that, you still get the dual-angled tweeters and midwoofer that deliver a sublime combination of clears and deep bass, whenever it applies. Wireless connectivity is still controlled via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing it to be paired to your home network, and therefore enabling sending media and music to play through it, wherever you are in your home.

Like the Play, the Sonos Era 100 SL is up for preorder right now via TC Acoustic’s official product page.