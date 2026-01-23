AMD has confirmed that its Ryzen 7 9850X3D will be available from 29 January 2026 onwards. Additionally, the new 3D V-Cache CPU will retail at an SRP of US$499 (~RM2,008).

The announcement was shared by David McAfee, VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics at AMD, via their official X account. Additionally, the announcement also lays to rest all speculations about the X3D CPU’s expected price tag at launch.

The world’s most advanced gaming processor just got faster. AMD Ryzen™ 7 9850X3D

Available Jan 29th | $499 Built for gamers who demand smooth, relentless performance when it matters most. pic.twitter.com/xtfH0lg7X2 — David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) January 22, 2026

The 9850X3D officially broke cover during CES 2026. In addition to its unveiling, AMD also announced its Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile laptop series, which is essentially a refresh of its Ryzen AI 300 Series, just with a greater variety of models.

Specs-wise, the 9850X3D is basically identical to the 9800X3D, save for the higher 5.6GHz boost clock, making it 400MHz faster than its sibling. Beyond that, it’s basically the same 104MB L3 Cache, and the same 120W TDP. And before you ask again: no, there is no sign of the 9950X3D2.

With regards to that last bit, AMD has kept its lips zipped on the subject. Zilch. Nada. And this is despite its alleged performance metrics having already appeared on the online repository, Geekbench.

Speaking of performance numbers, there’s still no official numbers for the 9850X3D but given its official release date, there’s no doubt that the official reviews for it will be out the day before. In the mean time, we’ll just have to contend with an earlier report of an overclocker successfully managing to push their alleged unit to run at 5.75GHz on all cores.

At the time of writing, AMD Malaysia did not provide local pricing or availability for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D.

(Source: AMD)