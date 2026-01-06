AMD is officially ending its silence and pulling back the curtains on two long-rumoured product lineups: the Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop CPU, and the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile CPU lineup.

As per the earlier rumour, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is indeed a slightly souped-up version of the 9800X3D. It is essentially a carbon copy of the latter, save for the higher 5.6GHz boost clock, which is 400MHz faster than its sibling. Beyond that, it’s basically the same 104MB L3 Cache, and the same 120W TDP. And before you ask: no, there is no sign of the 9950X3D2.

Moving on, AMD also confirmed the existence of the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile processor lineup. Both a follow-up and refresh to 2024’s Ryzen AI 300 Series, the new lineup features a greater and expanded product lineup. The top-tier SKU is the Ryzen AI 9 HX 475, while a HX 470 does exist. In addition, there are a total of five new mobile CPU models below the list: the Ryzen AI 9 465, AI 7 450, AI 7 445, AI 5 435, and AI 5 430.

Core and threads start from 4-cores, 8-threads, and go all the way up to 12-cores, 24-threads. Other details include up to 5.2GHz boost clock, up to 16 graphics cores with up to a 3.1GHz boost clock, support for DDR5 speeds of up to 8533MT/s, up to 60 AI TOPS on the XDNA 2 NPU, and up to 36MB L2+L3 Cache.

Both the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D and AI 400 Series lineup will be available starting Q1 2026, the former with dropping in via OEM brands like Alienware, ASUS, and HP Omen, while the latter will make its debut with the usual suspects, including ASUS Acer, Dell, MSI, and Lenovo, to name a few. To that end, local pricing and availability will depend from brand to brand.