Overclockers OC_Beer recently posted a screenshot of what is believed to be the clockspeeds of the unreleased AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D on at the Overclock forums. What is interesting about the post is that OC_Beer seemingly overclocked all of its eight cores to run at 5.75GHz.

For context, the 9850X3D is essentially a souped-up version of the 9800X3D, which is also currently AMD’s most popular gaming CPU, and the successor to the 7800X3D that launched years ago. By souped up, it basically ships out a higher boost clock of 5.6GHz, up from 5.2GHz.

nice 5.75g all core

on top of that, overclocker chew thought 5.75g was underwhelming. its time to sell my 9800x3d and wait for the new toy. ocn x870 tachyon threadhttps://t.co/Zk5uE1RzFu pic.twitter.com/oo8Jl005GO — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) January 19, 2026

However, that 5.6GHz boost is relegated to a single core of the 9850X3D. It’s a common claim and application, but AMD’s blue rival, Intel, took it further by offering desktop CPUs that were able to boost two cores, instead of just one. As such, running all cores at a custom boost clock is still an impressive feat, to this day.

OC_Beer likely achieved the 5.75GHz via the Precision Boost Overclock (PBO) tuning, and it is not known what their final voltage setting was. As for the benchmark score, it looks like they used CPU-Z, given the font and UI – the 9800X3D scored 792 points in the same test, so there’s no doubt that the 9850X3D could score higher.

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot of details beyond that post and OC-Beer did so on an air cooler or with liquid nitrogen (LN2), but suffice it to say, with the 9850X3D having a higher boost clock and given the CPU’s capacity for overclocking, it would not surprise us in the least if it were able to hit 6GHz on all cores, albeit on LN2.

(Source: Hot Hardware, Uniko’s Hardware via X)