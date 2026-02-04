Earlier last month, Alienware teased an expanded portfolio range during CES 2026, from OLED monitors to laptops. It was also during this time when the company announced the release of a refreshed version of its Area-51 desktop featuring the Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor and 3D V-Cache technology. Now, just shy of a month from the initial announcement, the Dell sub-brand has officially brought the updated tower to Malaysia.

Specs-wise, the Area-51 comes with a variety of options which allows for a variety of configurations. The base model features the aforementioned Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7 GPU, 32GB Dual Channel DDR5 XMP for storage, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen5 SSD.

For those interested in an upgraded variant, customers can configure the desktop to have, at most, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 GPU, 64GB Dual Channel DDR5 XMP, and 8TB (2x 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4) SSD, with the same Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU. Regardless of the configuration, all of these internals will be housed in the same 1500W Platinum Rated ATX12VO PSU, 360mm Liquid-Cooled CPU chassis.

The chassis features several ports on both the top and rear. On the top, it has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, a Line Out port, and a Microphone In port. On the rear, the desktop has three USB 2.0 Type-A, two USB4 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 with Smart Power, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, an SPDIF Digital Output, and a Line In and Line Out port. Lastly, the Area-51 desktop features AlienFX Lighting Zones to fulfil all your RGB needs.

The refreshed Alienware Area-51 is now available in Malaysia, starting at RM34,269. Those interested in purchasing and configuring their very own desktop can do so via Dell’s official website.

(Source: Dell [website], [press release])