As a rule of thumb, when the performance metrics of a processor pops up on the online repository, GeekBench, that usually means that the component is the real deal. On that note, the benchmark numbers of the long rumoured AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 finally reared its ugly head.

Besides the previously reported Ryzen 7 9850X3D, this sighting confirms that AMD is indeed planning on launching a second 9950X3D2 CPU. For that matter, the GeekBench listing also confirms some of the specifications of the CPU.

Performance-wise, the 9950X3D has a single-core score of 3,456 and a multi-core score of 21,062. In terms of specs, it’s a 16-core, 32-thread CPU, with a base clock of 4.3GHz and a boost clock of 5.6GHz. That’s about 100MHz slower than the current 9950X3D, but it is important to note that the processor does feature 192MB of L3 Cache, while the first generation 9950X3D only comes with 128MB L3 Cache.

Supposedly, the 9950X3D2 is also more power hungry, with a TDP of 200W, versus the 170W of the 9950X3D. As far as performance goes, though, the bump in performance is about 2% faster than the 9950X3D, but in all fairness, the metrics on GeekBench aren’t final or to be treated as gospel.

There’s no indication if AMD plans on announcing the 9950X3D2 during CES 2026; it’s quite possible that the CPU could be launched at a later date in 2026, while the 9850X3D will make headway first, allowing it to get a headstart in sales, however many AMD manages to sell at this point. Until then, the 9950X3D will remain the red chipmaker’s current king-of-the-hill.

(Source: GeekBench, X [1] [2])