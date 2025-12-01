AMD has listed the Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU on its driver website, officially confirming the second rumoured 3D V-Cache CPU that is alleged to be announced, after the 9950X3D2.

The existence of the 9850X3D was confirmed by dataminer Olrak29, who found the CPU being listed on AMD’s French driver page. We have verified that this is real and indeed a sign that the product is on the way.

The 9850X3D is one of two 3D V-Cache SKUs that were rumoured to be based on AMD’s Zen5 architecture, the other being the 9950X3D2. They are far from the only X3D processors in AMD’s portfolio, and will be joining the 9950X3D, 9900X3D, and 9800X3D, the latter being the most popular model amongst gamers. Prior to it, the 7800X3D was the processor of choice.

There is limited information about the 9850X3D but it is widely believed that the CPU shuold share similar specifications with the 9800X3D, save for a higher 5.6GHz boost clock. Beyond that, we’re basically looking at an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a massive 104MB L3 Cache, plus the 120W TDP.

There’s also no word as to when the 9850X3D will officially be available. We’re assuming that AMD will make the announcement during CES 2026 next year, and at this stage, it’s impossible for the chipmaker to deny its existence.

(Source: AMD, X)