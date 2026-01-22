It was back in May of last year when we first heard that the Volvo ES90 will be making an official appearance our shores. The car was eventually spotted in November, albeit still almost fully wrapped. The company then said it will launch within the first quarter of 2026. Today, Volvo Cars Malaysia has finally launched the EV for the local market.

And with the launch, we finally know which of the three variants available elsewhere is also being made available here. And as it turns out, it’s a slight variant of the Single Motor model. Dubbed the Single Motor Extended Range, it sports the same 480 Nm max torque.

1 of 3 - +

And that is the only item on the spec sheet that they have in common. The battery in the Malaysian Volvo ES90 has a rated capacity of 88 kWh, a maximum output of 333 hp / 246 kW, a century sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a WLTP range of up to 651km. The company says that charging the battery from 10% to 80% can take as little as 22 minutes.

On the outside is the mallet-shaped headlights, contrasting the C-shaped LED rear lamps. Inside features Bowers & Wilkins High-Fidelity Audio with Dolby Atmos, with what is dubbed the Abbey Road Studios mode. There’s a 14.5-inch screen at the centre, and a 9-inch display for the driver.

1 of 5 - +

But probably the most attention-grabbing feature inside the Volvo ES90 is the electrochromic panoramic roof. This covers just about the entirety of the ceiling, which can be toggled to become translucent. In this state, the company claims it can provide up to 99% UV protection.

On the software side of things, the Volvo ES90 is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin platform. Specifically for the infotainment system, it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform instead, with some Google apps like Maps and assistant built-in.

1 of 5 - +

The Volvo ES90 comes in Vapour Grey, Crystal White, Denim Blue and Onyx Black. Regardless of your colour choice, it has an asking price of RM339,888. It is available for booking now, with the first 100 to do so before 31 March getting a 2% early bird incentive which the company previously mentioned. Shipping for these cars will happen sometime in March.