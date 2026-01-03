Prior reports already pointed at the Volvo ES90 being locally assembled, and launching in the country in early 2026. Then the EV was spotted in the wild, albeit still wrapped in its delivery covers. More recently, the company has reiterated that the car will indeed be locally assembled. Beyond that, Volvo also announced that the ES90 will be launching sometime within the first quarter of 2026.

All that being said, the company is till keeping a lot close to its chest. This includes not only the specific launch date, but also available variants and their prices. These will be announced at a later date, but for you, those interested will have to make do with registering their interest. That being said, the link Volvo provided was the sign up page for its newsletter instead. For what it’s worth, the company says that the firs 100 booked between now and 31 March will receive a 2% early-bird incentive.

As we’ve reported before, the Volvo ES90 has three variants – the Single Motor, Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance. The first does 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a top speed of 180 km/h with its 245 kW and 480 Nm of torque. It’s powered by a 92 kWh battery with a claimed WLTP range of up to 650km.

The middle entry outputs 330kW and 670 Nm of torque, with a century sprint time of 5.5 seconds. Then the third has an output of 500kW and 860Nm, with 0-100 km/h done in 4 seconds, These two share a 106 kWh battery and a 700km WLTP range.

Worth pointing out that it its press release, Volvo only mentions the first variant. This may or may not be a hint as to which variant will be sold here. Volvo also mentions that the ES90 will also feature the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin platform. This will be the thing that takes care of all of the car’s ADAS needs. The company says that this is a first for any Volvo.