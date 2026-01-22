The Selangor government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to accelerate the state’s smart city development agenda. Under this MoU, residents of the state can expect faster public WiFi and wider 5G coverage. Meanwhile, the state will continue to expand its fibre optic network and install “smart poles” to facilitate better traffic management and flood mitigation.

Additionally, the Selangor government and MCMC also agreed to increase the state’s infrastructure budget from RM350 million to RM450 million. It said the Selangor Integrated & Intelligent Operations Centre (SIIOC) would monitor the initiatives as they develop.

MCMC said the collaboration with the state government underscores Putrajaya’s commitment to ensuring that the public benefits from the latest technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence. Fahmi said the development of smart connectivity infrastructure will form the foundation of the smart city. He also added that the initiatives serve as a catalyst for the state’s digital economy, making Selangor an even more attractive strategic investment destination. At present, neither party has revealed when the plan will be implemented, so it remains unclear how soon Selangor residents can enjoy these initiatives.

It is worth noting that Selangor is not the only state pushing these technology-related initiatives. As a reminder, the state of Melaka has been leveraging artificial intelligence to further strengthen its tourism sector. Moreover, Malaysia hosted its first-ever Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur (SCEKL25), underscoring how seriously the country is taking these smart city initiatives.

(Source: Bernama, Free Malaysia Today)