Sony has revealed via its official YouTube channel that it will host an audio-focused product launch event on 21 January 2026, but a recent leak has likely spoiled the surprise ahead of time. According to Dealabs, the device in question is very likely to be the LinkBuds Clip, also known by its model number WF-LC900.

Details of this reportedly came from an early listing from an Indonesian retailer that has already revealed both the design and key specifications, leaving little to the imagination ahead of the official announcement. The leak shows an open-ear, clip-style form factor that attaches directly to the earlobe, aligning closely with what Sony teased in its promotional materials.

According to the leaked listing, the LinkBuds Clip will continue Sony’s open-ear philosophy, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening. The earbuds reportedly support adaptive volume control, 360 Reality Audio, and Sony’s background music effect, features previously seen on earlier LinkBuds models. This suggests Sony is refining the concept rather than reinventing it entirely.

Specifications also point to a fairly robust feature set for everyday use. Sony appears to equip the earbuds with dual microphones, AI-powered noise reduction for clearer calls, and bone conduction sensors. Users can reportedly fine-tune audio using a 10-band EQ in the Sony app, connect to two devices simultaneously, and rely on an IPX4 rating for basic splash resistance.

In terms of battery life, the LinkBuds Clip reportedly deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, while the charging case extends total usage to 37 hours. If accurate, these figures place the earbuds comfortably among the longer-lasting options in Sony’s wireless lineup.

The retailer listing also suggests that Sony will offer the LinkBuds Clip in four colours: Black, Beige, Sage, and Lavender. Lastly, pricing is expected to land at around US$230 (~RM933).

Sony will kick off the upcoming launch at 4PM UTC (12am on 22 January locally), and the company will livestream the event on YouTube. We’ll find out whether the leak is actually accurate by then.

(Source: Sony [YouTube] / Dealabs)