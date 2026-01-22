The idea of portable projectors – and getting one – is likely one that you’ve at least thought of at some point. Some may want it for, in their minds, practical reasons, while others entertain the thought due to the sheer novelty of it. But if novelty is what you’re looking for, there’s the Aurzen ZIP tri-folding projector.

Launched locally back in November, the Aurzen ZIP, is the first of its kind for pocket projectors, or so claims the company. This does allow it to be propped up at an angle as long as you have a flat surface. Which is all well and good, but is it something that you’d want to buy? Let’s find out.

What Am I Looking At?

Despite the term being in popular use in the smartphone market, you cannot unfold and flatten out the Aurzen ZIP. Each hinge only folds out to a 90-degree angle at their maximum, but you wouldn’t want to do that anyway. While its base is the heaviest segment, the second is the projector part, so the weight distribution will not allow it to stand when extended to the max.

Because it’s a mostly wireless device, you’ll be greeted by simplified instructions on connecting it to, say, your phone. You can choose to not go the Bluetooth route and opt for screen mirroring instead. You have the volume rocker and power button next to each other much like a phone. On the opposite side is the brightness switch – yes, there are only two levels. And on the top, you get five buttons of the touch-capacitive type.

Other things on its spec sheet include a 5,000 mAh battery with an accompanying 90-minute battery life, a pair of 1W built-in speakers, and a brightness rating of 100 lumens. The entire thing measures 84 x 78 x 26 mm and weighs 280g. Oh, and a resolution of 720p and a throw ratio of 1.09:1.

What’s Good About It?

While its foldable nature is a novel gimmick, the small size is its own genuine plus point. It’s about the size of a fully stuffed bifold wallet, and a tad heavier. So you can technically put it in a pocket and carry it around with you, highlighting the convenience factor.

Another is the auto-focus, even doing keystone corrections up to 30 times a second. On paper anyway; in reality, you’ll have to wait for between half a second and two seconds on occasion for it to straighten the image out. Sure, it’s slower than the official figures, but it’s still not too long a wait that you get restless in the process.

The setup process is also about as simple as it gets. Well, with Android devices at least, but we’ll get to that in a bit. As long as you’re able to work your way through the Screen Mirroring process, Aurzen ZIP can project what’s on your phone in both landscape and portrait orientation.

What’s The Catch?

Of course, the small size of the Aurzen ZIP, and maybe also its folding gimmick, means that you’ll have to make plenty of concessions while using it. For one, it is stuck at a resolution of 720p. Granted, if you’re a pixel peeper then projectors wouldn’t be your first choice. And with its 1.09:1 throw ratio, shows you watch will likely still look good enough that it doesn’t detract from the experience. Though because it’s too small to have any zoom capabilities, its position alone controls the projected screen size.

Then there’s the brightness setting which, as mentioned earlier, there’s only two. At 100 lumens, some might find that it’s not bright enough to be used in lit rooms. Your mileage may vary on that one, depending on the actual brightness level of said room and the amount of details you’re hoping would be preserved. In my experience, the issue is usually the opposite – when used in dim or completely dark rooms, it’s too bright, and not having a way to turn it down hurts my eyes.

Closing out this section I’ll mention two nitpicks. One is the pair of 1W speakers. It’s not the best to say the least. It will do when you’re watching a show while you unwind for the night maybe. But it certainly won’t cut it if you’re watching, say, an orchestra performing. And it’s only for personal use, or for small groups of people watching. And finally there’s the battery life. The 90-minute rating as pretty short as it is, as it’s a toss-up whether it will last long enough for a film to play from start to finish. And then you find out that even the 90-minute figure it itself pretty optimistic.

Should I Buy It?

For something that costs RM1,899, the Aurzen ZIP is not the kind of novelty you pick up on a whim. But then again, the same can be said for projectors in general. Add to that is the fact that, if you don’t absolutely need a portable one, you can probably get a pretty passable projector for a couple hundred ringgit extra.

But if a portable projector is a must, then the Aurzen ZIP is a pretty good option, despite flaws and tradeoffs inherent to its smaller stature. If you’re just looking for some visuals to go with your white noise as you unwind for the day, this will absolutely be able to do just that. If you need the same when travelling, it is small enough to fit in your pocket, never mind your bag.

And if you do have such intentions, you’d probably be thinking about getting it with its bundle of accessories. One is the MagPlay suction holder, which attaches to the ZIP magnetically; the CastPlay wireless HDMI dongle; and the oddly-named CasePlay, which is just a carrying case for the ZIP and the USB-C cable that came in the box. There’s no discount for getting them in a bundle though, as these cost their cumulative RM2,646.