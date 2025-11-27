Aurzen, the UK-based projector brand, is officially bringing its ZIP portable projector to Malaysia. The product, which made its debut during CES 2025 earlier this year, is the world’s first tri-fold pocket projector, at least according to the brand.

Through the use of a tri-fold design, the Aurzen ZIP measures in at 8.4 x 7.8 x 2.6cm and weighs in at 280g. One of the primary benefits of its design is the ability to prop it up without the need for a third-party tool.

Moving on, the Aurzen ZIP also boasts a zero-lag autofocus, allowing the portable projector to automatically adjust focus and keystone corrections 30 times per second, ensuring that the projected image and content is always sharp. The second feature is its One-click mirroring function via AirLink. Basically, this allows users to link the projector directly to their devices, be it an Android, iOS, MacOS, or Windows device. Having said that, Aurzen does have a CastPlay Wireless HDMI Dongle that allows you to wirelessly project your content directly from your device’s HDMI port, although it hasn’t been made clear if both devices need to be within line-of-sight.

As for battery life, the Aurzen ZIP has a built-in 5,000mAh battery, capable of up to 1.5 hours of playback, with charging supported via USB-C, along with 24W PD fast-charging.

The Aurzen ZIP will be available in Malaysia starting 5 December this year. The portable projector will retail at RM1,899.

Photography by Phic Arman.