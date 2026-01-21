Pos Malaysia has announced that it is partnering with Autonomous Logistic Solutions (ALS) to introduce smart autonomous logistics vehicles. As the first of its kind in the nation, this initiative involves a Proof-of-Concept (POC) run that will span roughly six months.

At the heart of this POC is the Zelos Z10. The Level 4 autonomous vehicle features a LiDAR sensor, traffic light cameras, a surveillance camera, plus a surrounding-view camera. It streams data from all its sensors to a web-based dashboard so a control team can monitor its operations. Basically, the vehicle will traverse a predetermined route, and the team can step in should any emergency arise.

According to Pos Malaysia, the POC comprises two phases. The first stage is constrained to the company’s facilities. At this point, the focus is on validating operational flow, feasibility, and security elements with the relevant government agencies. Once complete, the second phase will begin. This will involve controlled on‑road operations. That said, there is currently no fixed timeline for this, as it depends on whether the vehicles meet safety and regulatory standards.

The deployment of Zelos autonomous vehicles builds on the sustainability aspect of Pos Malaysia’s operations. As it stands, the company has an electric vehicle fleet comprising over 1,500 electric motorcycles and vans. While the introduction of fully driverless vehicles is part of Pos Malaysia’s aims to modernise and digitalise its operations, the company assures that it will not lead to workforce layoffs.

(Source: Pos Malaysia press release)