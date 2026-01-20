HONOR has officially unveiled the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design in China, expanding the Magic8 lineup that already includes the Pro and standard variants introduced last October. As with previous RSR models, this variant sits firmly at the top of the range, combining distinctive Porsche Design aesthetics with some of the brand’s most advanced hardware to date.

The Magic8 RSR Porsche Design leans heavily into its automotive inspiration, with design cues drawn from Porsche supercars. HONOR uses a nano-ceramic rear panel that it claims achieves a Mohs hardness rating of 8.5, while also making the phone around 10% lighter than its predecessor. The camera module itself takes inspiration from classic Porsche matrix headlights, giving the device a look that clearly sets it apart from the rest of the Magic8 family.

Up front, the phone features a 6.71-inch quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. HONOR rates the panel for up to 6,000 nits of peak HDR brightness and includes support for Dolby Vision as well as 4,320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Other notable features include Giant Rhino Glass protection, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, infrared sensor, and comprehensive durability ratings of IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

Powering the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Magic UI 10.0 on top, and HONOR bundles in a suite of AI features that it has been steadily rolling out across its flagship lineup.

Imaging-wise, the phone’s main camera uses a 50MP 1/1.3-inch sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation, while the ultrawide camera also comes in at 50MP with a 122-degree field of view and macro support. For zoom, HONOR equips the phone with a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor that offers an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom.

On the front, a 50MP selfie camera sits inside a pill-shaped cutout alongside a 3D depth camera, enabling secure face unlock. Additionally, HONOR claims the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design is the first smartphone to achieve a CIPA 6.5 rating for stabilisation, supported by its AiMAGE colour engine.

Keeping everything running is a sizeable 7,200mAh battery that supports 120W wired SuperCharge and 80W wireless charging. Connectivity options cover 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and more, all packed into a body that weighs 239g and measures 8.45mm thick.

The Magic8 RSR Porsche Design launches in Moonstone and Slate Gray colour options. Pricing in China starts at CNY7,999 (~RM4,650) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, while the 24GB RAM and 1TB storage model retails for CNY8,999 (~RM5,231). International availability has yet to be confirmed.

Professional Photography Kit

HONOR also unveiled a dedicated camera kit for the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design, similar to the ones introduced for the Vivo X200 Ultra and X300 Pro. This includes a tele converter that supports an external 200mm telephoto lens from Nox, effectively boosts the telephoto camera’s zoom to around 8.7x.

The kit also adds a protective case and a magnetic grip, both finished with a leather-like texture to match the Porsche Design aesthetic. The case supports standard 67mm filters, while the grip adds a physical shutter button and a configurable control dial for camera controls. HONOR has yet to confirm pricing or availability details for these accessories.

Magic8 RSR Porsche Design Vs Magic8 Pro

On paper, the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design builds on the Magic8 Pro’s core hardware, but pushes several areas further. Below are the key differences:

The RSR model uses a slightly smaller 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED display, but offers a higher peak HDR brightness of up to 6,000 nits, compared to the Magic8 Pro’s lower-rated panel. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Both phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design is available with up to 24GB of RAM, while the Magic8 Pro tops out at lower memory configurations depending on the market.

The RSR variant upgrades the telephoto camera to a 200MP sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and higher stabilisation ratings, while the Magic8 Pro uses a more conventional telephoto setup with lower resolution and zoom.

The Magic8 RSR Porsche Design packs a larger 7,200mAh battery with faster 120W wired and 80W wireless charging, while the Magic8 Pro ships with a smaller battery and slower charging speeds.

In terms of build, the RSR model adds a nano-ceramic rear panel and higher IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings, whereas the Magic8 Pro sticks to a standard glass build with IP68 protection.

In case you missed it, you can check out our hands on with the HONOR Magic8 Pro here.

(Source: HONOR China [official website])