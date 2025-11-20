U Mobile has rolled out its ULTRA5G network to three more major areas in the Klang Valley, bringing the next-generation 5G coverage to Bangi, Putrajaya, and Petaling Jaya New Town. Customers can now access the telco’s enhanced 5G experience throughout these entire townships, with supported devices displaying the “UM ULTRA5G” network name whenever the service is available.

In Bangi, ULTRA5G now spans the corridor from Universiti Tenaga Nasional to Bandar Baru Bangi, covering the university’s surrounding community and the area’s residential and commercial zones. U Mobile adds that the deployment also extends into Bangi’s industrial park, while a full campus coverage at UNITEN is planned for December 2025.

For Putrajaya, ULTRA5G is now available across most precincts, including major administrative zones and public sector hubs. The telco notes that the network footprint reaches key landmarks such as the Seri Perdana Complex and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, along with public spaces like Taman Wetland Putrajaya, the botanical garden, Putrajaya Lake, and several signature bridges. The coverage also stretches into the commercial and residential areas throughout the federal administrative capital.

Lastly, U Mobile reveals that ULTRA5G is now expanded in Petaling Jaya. The new cluster spans from Kampung Sungai Way to PJ New Town, covering Seksyen 51A, Jalan 222, and the surrounding sections near Taman Jaya LRT.

Alongside the township rollouts, U Mobile has also switched on ULTRA5G inside 30 buildings nationwide. New locations include Bangsar Village 1 and 2, KL Eco City Strata Office, the Ministry of Communications, KPJ Tawakkal Hospital, Assunta Hospital, several Mydin and Lotus’s outlets, and major transport nodes such as KLIA Terminal 1, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Penang Sentral, and Terminal Bersepadu Selatan.

Previously, U Mobile now has 58.2% 5G coverage in populated areas as of 31 October 2025, according to Comms Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. The orange telco is expected to reach 80% within its first year of operation and 95% by the third year.

(Source: U Mobile press release)